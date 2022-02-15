Mask requirement for students in York County School Division to be lifted

Staff and visitors will still be required to wear masks at this time.

The York County School Division held a special school board meeting last night and unanimously voted to adjust masking requirements.

According to a statement from the division, students will begin to have the option to take their masks off in school and administrative buildings starting on February 22.

In alignment with federal law, students will still be required to wear masks on school buses and at the discretion of other regional programs.

COVID-19 tracing responsibilities will shift back to the Peninsula Health District, and students and staff are still encouraged to report a positive test and follow isolation guidelines, as well as staying home when showing any possible symptoms.