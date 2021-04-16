York County School Division to hold in-person graduations at finish line of Langley Speedway

Due to the speedway's size and outdoor location, high school graduates can follow coronavirus guidelines while still inviting at least four guests.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — After a year of the coronavirus pandemic interrupting normal classes and school functions, York County School Division said Friday that its high school seniors would have in-person graduations, come rain or shine.

The school division chose Larry King Law's Langley Speedway to hold the ceremonies for Bruton High, Grafton High, Tabb High and York High schools.

York River Academy, a charter school in the county, will be holding its graduation ceremony at Yorktown Middle School on June 16.

"Graduation ceremonies represent both the finish line of a student’s K-12 academic career and the start of their future," a spokesperson for the division wrote. "After more than a year of navigating the course of COVID-19, it seems fitting that the BHS, GHS, THS and YHS Classes of 2021 will celebrate graduation at the Start/Finish line of the Langley Speedway."

The large, outdoor venue allows students to bring at least four people each to their big day. If a school's graduation class size is smaller, each student could be allotted more tickets.

Tabb and York high schools have the track on June 14 (with a severe-weather backup date of June 16), and Bruton and Grafton high schools will graduate on June 15 (with a severe-weather backup date of June 17).