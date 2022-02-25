Youngkin administration updates efforts to remove 'divisive concepts' from public education

The new superintendent of public instruction, an outspoken critic of critical race theory, released an interim report.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration is throwing out policies, programs and resources it considers too divisive.

"I will issue an order banning the teaching of critical race theory in our schools," said then-candidate Youngkin, who campaigned on that promise.

Upon taking office, Youngkin signed Executive Order 1 which, in part, bans critical race theory in public education.

As we've reported, CRT is not taught in Virginia K-12 schools.

However, now State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is calling out certain policies, programs and resources for "inherently divisive concepts."

In an interim report, she identified eight pieces of material.

The Virginia Department of Education has since removed them or is currently evaluating them. Some were on VDOE-affiliated websites.

A document, for instance, appeared with the headline "Centering Equity” to promote education equity.

Moreover, a list of resources references and recommends a book on critical race theory. It was curated to inform anti-racist education practices.

Balow, who comes to the Commonwealth from Wyoming, claimed the materials she listed "promote discriminatory and divisive concepts as directed by Executive Order One."

None of the examples directly related to classroom content.

Democratic lawmakers weighed in after seeing the report.

A statement by Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) partly read, "the actions of [Youngkin's] Department of Education are cruelly tearing away every attempt at promoting equity and healing division."

Additionally, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said it reviewed the report as well.

In a statement, the VLBC condemned the "constant attempts to further revise, rewrite and erase history ... it is clear that the governor is centering the voices of a few while silencing the voices of many."

The report did not specify whether any of Balow's decisions were influenced by the divisive practices tip line.

She is expected to release another report about two months from now.

13News Now took an in-depth look at how educators feel restricted when teaching Black history.