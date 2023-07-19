Virginia Dept. of Education faces backlash over new transgender policies

The Youngkin administration released the final version of the model policies for how to treat transgender students.

NORFOLK, Va. — Education and LGBTQ+ advocates are condemning new model policies released by Virginia's Department of Education.

The Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia's Public Schools restore parental rights when making decisions about a child's identity, according to the Youngkin administration.

"I am committed to ensuring that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing and care," Governor Youngkin said in a statement. He added the updated policies empower parents and prohibit discrimination.

Julie Snell, Director of Housing for the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk feels the model doesn't protect children who identify as LGBTQ particularly when referring to "all students."

"The protection of all students. It's one of those terms used when we're supposed to protect everyone but if we're not protecting marginalized communities we're actually not protecting everyone," said Snell.

Within the model, a student under 18 or who is not emancipated can only be identified as transgender in writing by a parent to the school.

Schools will defer to parents on "(a) what names, nicknames, and/or pronouns, if any, shall be used for their child by teachers and school staff while their child is at school, (b) whether their child engages in any counseling or social transition at school that encourages a gender that differs from their child’s sex, or (c) whether their child expresses a gender that differs with their child’s sex while at school. "

Snell worries that home for many LGBTQ students is not always a safe haven.

"Research has shown in the past year that over 50% of youth did not feel that their identity was respected at home and that one of their safest places was at school for them and that 55% of youth who felt affirmed at school actually felt safer and were at lower risk of contemplating suicide."

Some education advocates are also taking swipes at the model. Dr. James Fetterman, President of the Virginia Education Association calls it an outrageous affront to decency. In a statement, he warns schools' superintendents to think twice before implementing the policies or risk exposure to liability,

Equality Virginia accused Governor Youngkin of making a dangerous, politically motivated decision that ignore the public's input on the matter.