YWCA, Education Alliance to host spring college fair in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The YWCA South Hampton Roads and Education Alliance of Coastal Virginia are joining forces Tuesday to host a spring college fair.

The fair will allow people to learn about different colleges, specific programs at those colleges and what it's like to be in college.

Representatives from 10 colleges will be at the fair to offer consultation with admissions staff, as well as information about funding and degree offerings. Those schools are:

Averett University

Bryant & Stratton College

National University

Norfolk State University

Old Dominion University

Regent University

South University

Tidewater Community College

Troy University

Virginia Wesleyan University

The event will take place at the YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 606 W 29th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508.