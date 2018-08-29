ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) — A victim's teenage daughter in Elizabeth City has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

On August 23, police were called to investigate a homicide after Ashley Dozier-Tyler was killed. The victim's teenage daughter was charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and First Degree Murder.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was located in Newark, New Jersey along with the victim’s vehicle. She is currently pending extraction from Essex County, New Jersey to Pasquotank County after a hearing on September 6.

During the course of the investigation the Elizabeth City Police Department worked closely with the Newark Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina Department of Corrections-Prison Emergency Response Team, United States Marshals Service, and North Carolina Department of Public Safety- Juvenile Justice in the recovery of evidence and apprehension of the suspect.

No further information has been released.

