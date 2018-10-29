NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Zoo's lion cub celebrated his 1st birthday!

Emery was born on October 28, 2017, to momma Zola and dad Mramba. When he was born, he weighed an adorable three pounds, five ounces. Emery was born in the indoor den in the Africa-Okavango Delta exhibit.

In January, at three-months-old, the Zoo announced that Emery had some health concerns. The cub's kidneys did not appear to be growing properly. His kidneys were working and doing their job, but the outer part of the kidney was too thin, and the inner part is dilated.

PHOTOS: Emery the Virginia Zoo’s lion cub

During a seven-month check-up, veterinary staff determined that Emery's kidneys were still not "normal," but their overall appearance greatly improved.

Now, at one-year-old, the Virginia Zoo's Lead Africa Keeper Jennifer McNamara gave the following update on the cub:

Guests are encouraged to drop by Emery's exhibit and wish him a "Happy Birthday!"

