Hampton Police Division is investigating after an auction house employee shot a coworker on Tuesday.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Phoebus Auction Gallery, located in the first block of East Mellen Street in regards to shooting complaint. On the scene, police located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that this was an isolated event between two known subjects who were both employed by the Phoebus Auction Gallery at the time of the incident. One of the employees was handling a firearm within the business when a round was discharged, hitting the other employee.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation and the case is ongoing at this time. Further information will be disseminated once it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

