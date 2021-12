The Dare County Sheriff's Office says a person is in custody following a search.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A person is in police custody after a medical call turned into a homicide investigation in the Outer Banks.

Dare County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an EMS call on Roanoke Island Sunday afternoon, according to the department.

"Upon further investigation it was determined that a homicide had taken place," read a release.

After conducting a search, a person was detained and is now being held at the Dare County Detention Center.

This story will be updated.