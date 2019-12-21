ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a teenager and infant last seen Friday night in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police said Kiara Harper, 19, and 5-month-old Aydan Morris left Harper’s home in the 1800 block of Claudine Drive around 8 p.m.

Harper was described as a black female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on her both of her wrists, both sides of her chest and her right, upper leg. She was wearing a pink and black jacket, black leggings, and purple and gold shoes.

Morris was described as a black male, 23 inches tall and 17 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a tan snowsuit that resembled a lion or bear.

Police said Harper left her home with no wallet or keys and was not properly dressed for the weather. She also left without enough baby food, formula or diapers for Morris, who is undergoing breathing treatments.

Anyone with information should dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

