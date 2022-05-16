WATCH LIVE: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp

After a week’s break, Johnny Depp’s civil defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard resumed in Fairfax, Virginia, with Heard testifying.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Lawyers for Johnny Depp questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Heard was cross-examined Tuesday after her testimony in Depp's libel suit against her.

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.

Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about a variety of incidents in which she says she was assaulted by Depp.

Questioning was particularly intense over a March 2015 fight the couple had in Australia, shortly after they were married, while Depp was shooting a fifth film in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

It was during that fight that Heard says she was sexually assaulted. Depp, on the other hand, says he was the victim, and that he lost the tip of his middle finger when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.

Vasquez questioned why Heard never sought medical attention, even though she said her feet were cut by broken glass and she was bleeding after the attack.

“You're the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn't that right, Ms. Heard?” Vasquez asked.

“I didn't assault Johnny in Australia. I didn't assault Johnny ever,” Heard responded.

Vasquez then questioned why Heard wrote a series of love notes to Depp in the months after she was assaulted.

Heard has said she believed Depp had hit rock bottom after the Australia fight and was committed to sobriety. She has said most of the assaults occurred while Depp was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“When things were good, they were really good,” she said.

During Monday's testimony, Heard revised earlier testimony about the timing of the first time she says she was physically assaulted by Depp. And she strongly denied an accusation from Depp that she left human fecal matter in the couple's bed after a fight. Heard said it was the couple's teacup Yorkshire terrier that messed the bed and that it had a history of bowel problems ever since it had accidentally ingested Depp's marijuana.

“Absolutely not,” she said about the alleged poop prank. “I don't think that's funny. I don't know what grown woman does. I was not in a pranking mood.”

Heard said, though, that Depp became obsessed with the idea that someone had pooped in his bed. She said it was all he wanted to talk about during that final fight May 21, 2016, even though Depp's mother had just died and the couple hadn't spoken in a month.

The poop allegation is one of several that Depp's online fans have particularly latched onto in their social media critiques of Heard.

At the beginning of her testimony Monday, she corrected herself about the timing of the first time she said Depp slapped her, which revolved around her questioning him about one of his tattoos. Heard initially said that happened in 2013, but she said Monday that it actually happened in 2012. She said her confusion resulted from the fact that she wanted to believe in her mind that the abuse hadn't begun so early in their relationship.

“I had kind of allowed myself to forget that the beginning was violent and chaotic as well,” she said.

Heard also talked about the op-ed piece itself, saying staffers with the American Civil Liberties Union — for whom she had started work as an ambassador — wrote the first draft. She said she was happy to lend her voice to the debate over domestic violence, and wasn't intending to reference Depp.

“It's not about Johnny,” she said. “The only one who thought it was about Johnny was Johnny. It was about me, and my life after Johnny.”

Heard concluded her testimony by saying that accusations she receives on a daily basis from Depp supporters that she's lying about the abuse are “torture.”