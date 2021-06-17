AMC hosts first ever 'Black Picture Showcase' in honor of Juneteenth

Beginning Friday, June 18 through June 24, guests can enjoy some of their favorite classic, contemporary and culturally relevant black-led films for $5.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On the heels of the recent historical and unanimous U.S. Senate vote to establish June 19th as "Juneteenth National Independence Day" a federal holiday, AMC will host the first-ever “Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth” at select AMC theatres.

Beginning Friday, June 18, through Thursday, June, 24, guests everywhere can enjoy some of their favorite classic, contemporary and culturally relevant black-led films for $5.

Organizers of the event said the event was created by AMC African American associates to celebrate Black Excellence in film and amplify Black voices at AMC.

“This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, that could not have happened without the influence of our African American associates who used their voices to underscore the importance of honoring Juneteenth as a bedrock of American history,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, “This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema. It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to showcase their extraordinary talent.”

The “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth” lineup features seven films, celebrated in three categories:

Black Changemakers

DO THE RIGHT THING - June 18

HARRIET - June 18, 23

Black Cinema

THE WATER MAN - June 19

FENCES - June 19, 21

MOONLIGHT - June 19, 24

Black Joy

BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT - June 20

LOVE & BASKETBALL - June 20, 22

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign the bill into law Thursday afternoon.

For full showtime information, moviegoers can check the “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth,” click here.