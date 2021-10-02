Blart Your Engines: Kevin James stars in new Netflix NASCAR comedy

Kevin James stars as crew chief Kevin Gibson in Netflix’s new comedy series, “The Crew."

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kevin James stars as crew chief Kevin Gibson in Netflix’s new comedy series, “The Crew."

The show is the latest in a line of NASCAR-themed TV shows and movies where the source material traditionally bordered on good ol’ boys satire or sensationalism rather than grounded in reality.

How the “The Crew” will land in the finishing order among past vehicles like “Days of Thunder,” “Talladega Nights,” or “Cars" remains to be seen.