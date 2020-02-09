Danville council OKs agreement for proposed casino

Caesars promises to invest $400 million in the resort, hire 1,300 people at $15 an hour minimum and buy the city a firetruck and ambulance.

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville’s City Council has approved a performance agreement with Caesars Entertainment for a casino, the latest step forward on a project still contingent on voter approval this fall.

Local media outlets report the council approved the agreement Tuesday night.

According to TV station WSLS, Caesars promises to invest $400 million in the resort, hire 1,300 people at $15 an hour minimum and buy the city a firetruck and ambulance.