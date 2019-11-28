ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They first met 37 years ago and quickly became best friends.
One was charming and intelligent – but didn’t really fit in.
The other – was a little boy named Elliott.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial broke the box office back in 1982. It took a genre that often centers around fear of the unknown and turned it into a timeless story of trust, acceptance and perseverance.
Now, America’s favorite alien has reunited with the brave boy who helped him phone home – but the boy is all grown up.
Actor Henry Thomas teams up with E.T. in a four-minute commercial for Comcast Xfinity.
They eat cupcakes with Reese’s Pieces together – and bike across the moon.
Now, that’s some serious reminiscing.
You can watch the commercial here:
