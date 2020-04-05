GIVE LOCAL 757: The Hurrah Players, Inc.

The Hurrah Players has been providing Hampton Roads with musical theater education and family-friendly entertainment since 1984. Support local performing arts today.

NORFOLK, Va. — Social distancing guidelines have stopped people from gathering in groups. It’s a direct hit to the performing arts industry, which relies on assembly for its productions.



”It's something that's never happened before for all of us and all of the arts organizations," said Hugh Copeland, Founder and Artistic Director of family theater company The Hurrah Players, Inc. “We're having to really step out of the box to make sure we can still connect with our audiences.”

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit has had to cancel or postpone all in-person classes, camps, and shows — including its largest musical of the year, 90 minutes before opening night.

“It was devastating,” Copeland said. “People had their mic checks, the makeup, costumes, vocal warmups. So, we had to leave the theater.”

But as they say in show business, "the show must go on."

To stay connected to the community, The Hurrah Players went virtual, holding Zoom dance and voice classes, online bedtime stories and performances, and more.

“Students of all ages, if they have a passion for something, you just can't let it lay low,” Copeland said. “You've got to make sure we keep that interest and that energy ,and the love of what we're doing, going.”

The Hurrah Players has drawn the curtain for 36 seasons. It's now asking for donations to help the group get back to performing after this pandemic.

“We really want people to realize how important the arts are in the community, for all ages, and how significant the work is — and how it does make the community better, stronger and a better place to be and live,” said Copeland.

