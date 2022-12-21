TV series, USO release teaser video from star-studded visit to Virginia Beach

Actors John Krasinski and Michael Kelly were in attendance for a free advanced screening of the first two episodes of the new season.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On November 18, the stars of the TV series "Jack Ryan" attended a special screening at the Gator Theater at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

On Wednesday, December 21, a new season of the limited-edition series was released on Prime Video.

The day before the release, however, the "Jack Ryan" and "USO" Twitter accounts released a wrap-up video from Krasinski and Kelly's visit to Hampton Roads to excite the fan base.

"John Krasinski and Michael Kelly stopped by The USO base in Norfolk, Virginia to have a #JackRyan dream day. It was epic!" the tweet reads.

In the video, you can see the two men greeting various servicemembers, standing on a local beach and even listening to a military band perform a rendition of "The Office" theme song.

Krasinski is most well-known for his long-lasting role as the character of Jim in the NBC series.

"This is 100% our favorite part of this job," Krasinski said as he signed autographs and thanked military members for their service.

Before the big preview screening event itself, both men took the stage to continue their thanks.

"We don't get to do what we do, playing make-believe, without you fighting for our freedom to do whatever we want in this great country," Kelly said.

You can watch the full clip below: