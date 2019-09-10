WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jamie Lee Curtis is officially at the North Carolina coast filming 'Halloween Kills' - the latest installment of the Halloween movie franchise.

The actress posted a photo on social media Tuesday with the caption, "Never say die! First day back in the battle for my life!"

Curtis joined the cast and crew in downtown Wilmington to begin shooting scenes. The Star News reports the exterior of Cape Fear Community College's building at Water and Walnut Streets has been transformed into Haddonfield Memorial Hospital. Fans will know this location as the main setting of 1981's Halloween II, where Michael Myers kills nine people.

News outlets report the production is employing more than 100 local crew members.

Halloween Kills arrives in theaters on October 16, 2020.

