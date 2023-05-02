x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Kevin Costner's wife files for divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage

The pair married at Costner's Colorado ranch in 2004.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner's publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV's “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

13News Now's David Alan says goodbye to Hampton Roads

Before You Leave, Check This Out