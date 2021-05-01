Embattled actor Kevin Spacey to make cameo in Italian film in return to screen

The American actor has kept a low profile since facing allegations of sexual impropriety in 2017.

Actor Kevin Spacey is set to play a small role in director Franco Nero's Italian film "L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio" (The Man Who Drew God), as he works to regain his once vibrant career, knocked down after allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

In the upcoming low-budget indie Italian crime drama by Nero, Spacey, 61, will play the cameo role of a police detective, investigating Nero's character (who is also the film's main actor) after he is wrongly accused of sexually abusing children, the Guardian reported. The character is a blind artist who is able to draw people by listening to their voices, according to Slate.

Spacey, who was dropped from his hit Netflix show "House of Cards" after being disgraced by allegations of sexual assault in late 2017, was cast in the Italian film on May 22. Nero's film will also star the director's wife, Vanessa Redgrave, if she is able to make the trip from England to Italy for filming, Variety reported.

In addition to being fired from his starting role on "House of Cards," Spacey was edited out of the Oscar-nominated film he was originally cast in called "All The Money in the World," the BBC reported. Scenes originally filmed with Spacey in the movie, were re-filmed with actor Christopher Plummer, who took over playing the role of billionaire John Paul Getty. Plummer, who died earlier this year, earned an Oscar nomination for the role.