NORFOLK, Va. — Comedian Martin Lawrence is coming to Norfolk for a comedy concert.

He will bring the "Lit AF Tour" to the Scope Arena on February 1. Lawrence will be the host of the event, and other comedians will join him on stage.

Lawrence, of course, has been in multiple films and tv shows over the years, including his self-titled hit comedy series "Martin" in the 1990s.

"Bad Boys III," the long-awaited sequel to the action films series co-starring Lawrence and Will Smith, is set to be released on January 17, 2020, just weeks before his Norfolk date.

He'll be joined by comedians Rickey Smiley, Earthquake, and Adele Givens.

"Martin has proven to be a real touring force over the last years selling out marquee arenas across the country. His enduring film and TV resume is timeless and it has been such a pleasure and honor to work with one of the most legendary comedy forces in the business," said Jesse Stoll, Senior Talent Buyer for AEG Presents. "Following on the heels of 'Bad Boys III,' he is bringing some of his biggest and baddest friends on the road continuing the LIT AF brand and bracing the world for a killer comedy explosion!"

Tickets for the Norfolk date go on sale online on Friday, November 22 at noon.

For complete presale details, VIP package info, and ticket information, visit http://www.litaftour.com.

RELATED: Norfolk mayor announces new arena plans in State of the City Address

RELATED: Hallmark's Christmas lineup has 40 all-new original movies