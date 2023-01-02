Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo found dead at 43-years-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper "Gangsta Boo", born Lola Mitchell, was found dead on the porch of a Whitehaven home near Raines Rd. between Grace Methodist Church and the Whitehaven Public Library Sunday, Jan 1.
Her cause of death is unclear at this time.
Gangsta Boo was a member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, and she was highly respected as a pioneer for female rap in the 90's era.
Memphis Police Department is expected to release more information about her passing at a later time.
The former member of Three 6 Mafia's passing was seemingly confirmed by fellow group member DJ Paul, who posted a photo of her on Instagram in tribute.