Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo found dead at 43-years-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper "Gangsta Boo", born Lola Mitchell, was found dead on the porch of a Whitehaven home near Raines Rd. between Grace Methodist Church and the Whitehaven Public Library Sunday, Jan 1.

Her cause of death is unclear at this time.

Gangsta Boo was a member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, and she was highly respected as a pioneer for female rap in the 90's era.

Memphis Police Department is expected to release more information about her passing at a later time.