N.C. Supreme Court puts hold on order that resumed bowling

North Carolina’s highest court has blocked temporarily a judge’s ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina’s bowling alleys to reopen.
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s highest court has blocked temporarily a judge’s ruling that allowed dozens of North Carolina’s bowling alleys to reopen by overturning a portion of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. 

The state Supreme Court granted on Tuesday the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says a preliminary injunction issued last week by a trial judge would make it harder to bring the virus under control. 

The decision puts a temporary delay upon Judge James Gale’s order, meaning the bowling alleys must shut down again for now. 

The justices also agreed to review the content of Gale’s decision.  

