Attendees were able to receive free school supplies and the opportunity to meet the men's basketball team.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State University basketball team hosted a back-to-school giveaway on Monday.

Head coach Robert Jones and his team gave out free backpacks and other school supplies at the "Back 2 School Drive," in preparation to the 2023-24 school year.

There was also face painting, bounce houses and a chance to meet the Spartan basketball team.