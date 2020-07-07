North Carolina renaissance festival canceled due to virus

The festival said in a statement Monday that the event has been rescheduled to the fall of 2021.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in North Carolina has been canceled due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival said in a statement Monday that the event has been rescheduled to the fall of 2021. It was supposed to be held in October and November of this year.

The Charlotte Observer reports the outdoor renaissance event has been held in Huntersville, North Carolina since 1994.