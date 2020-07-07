x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

entertainment-news

North Carolina renaissance festival canceled due to virus

The festival said in a statement Monday that the event has been rescheduled to the fall of 2021.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
World coronavirus covid-19 pandemic 2019 2020

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in North Carolina has been canceled due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

The festival said in a statement Monday that the event has been rescheduled to the fall of 2021. It was supposed to be held in October and November of this year. 

The Charlotte Observer reports the outdoor renaissance event has been held in Huntersville, North Carolina since 1994. 

A festival official told the newspaper the event draws more than 200,000 people to the town every year.

RELATED: Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling paintings to be recreated at MacArthur Center

RELATED: Did you keep your 'Something in the Water' ticket for 2021? You'll get a refund instead.

RELATED: 'Jaws,' 'Black Panther' and more coming back to the drive-in