Pair of local artists to showcase talents on 'American Idol'

Daniel Marshall, of Chesapeake, and Tobias Hill, of Como, N.C., will make their television debuts on the hit show, "American Idol."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Daniel Marshall and Tobias Hill have dreams of making it big in Hollywood, and they're getting their chance.

Marshall, of Chesapeake, and Hill, of Como, North Carolina, auditioned for the "American Idol" and will be featured on the show's 20th season.

"I've always loved singing Country music," said Marshall, who will make an appearance on the episode airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

"They showed like previews of me strumming my guitar, it felt like a bolt of lightning in my chest," he said. "I was like, 'Oh, it's real!'"

Marshall says one of the show's producers found him on Tik Tok and encouraged him to audition.

"I thought it was fake," he said. "But she ended up calling the alumni association at Virginia Tech."

Marshall played football for the Hokies. In high school, he won a state title at Nansemond Suffolk Academy.

"You're only young once, and you only get one shot at this. So if you can do it, give it a shot," said Marshall.

Hill grew up in a small town but says he is ready for the big lights. He will be featured on the episode airing Monday night.

He says the passion to sing is in his blood.

"My mom, my grandmother, my dad, everyone in my family either sings or plays the instrument," Hill said. "So music has been around for years. So I feel like it was destiny for me to do this."

Hill is currently a middle school chorus teacher and leads music at his church.

Even if he wins it all, he still sees himself being part of a classroom.

"I love my kids, so I'll probably still teach on the side and do my little Zoom calls," he said. "And let them know, 'your teacher did it and so can you.'"

Hill says he wants to bring "a little bit of everything" to the competition. He can sing, play instruments and dance. But he really hopes to inspire others.

"Every single thing I'm doing is to represent every person who has a dream, and hopefully I can be an inspiration," he said.

If you want to learn more about these local American Idol contestants, you can catch them on social media.