On Saturday, CBS announced that Patrick Stewart will return to the captain’s chair as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series.
The last time that Picard appeared as Capt. Picard was in 2002 in the film Star Trek: Nemesis.
"I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason — to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times," Stewart said in a statement. "I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more."
He also said that he’ll be the executive producer of the show.
Trekkies on the internet are excited about the news.
