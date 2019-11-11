A Portsmouth native is getting a lot of love from the Big Apple.

Adrienne Warren is starring in "Tina," Broadway musical based on the life of Tina Turner.

The show opened last week, and audiences already seem to love it!

Warren recently sat down with GMA's Ginger Zee, where she said her inspiration was all about finding "Tina" within herself.

"It's a special piece, and it's the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life thus far," said the 32-year-old actress. "I'm grateful to do it."

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg turned out to the opening night of the show, and gave rave reviews for Warren's electrifying performance.

Goldberg called Warren "beyond extraordinary," while Oprah said Warren should start getting her Tony speech ready!