President Trump to ban TikTok, WeChat from U.S. app stores starting Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — The video sharing app TikTok has roughly 100 million users in the United States, but this Sunday that number may suddenly stop growing.

The U.S. Commerce Department, under the direction of President Donald Trump, has issued an order that will ban the Chinese-owned company from distributing the app in the U.S.

It’s the administration’s latest attempt to counter the influence of China. The President has repeatedly expressed concern that users’ personal data could be used as a spying tool for the Chinese government.

The President has not provided evidence of that happening thus far.

If you’re a TikTok user already the app won’t just disappear from your phone Sunday. You’ll still be able to use it for the time being. However, if the order does go through, you won’t see it available in the app store and updates to the current version likely won’t be processed.

On November 12, a full ban would go into effect stopping people from using TikTok all together in the U.S.

The order also includes mobile paying app WeChat, which because of its functionality would be shut down in the U.S. fully Sunday.