Famed wrestler, father of The Rock, Rocky Johnson dies at 73

Rocky Johnson, famed world wrestler and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died. He was 73.

A statement released by the World Wrestling Federation paid tribute to the elder Johnson’s career as a Hall of Fame performer.

Johnson, also known as “Soul Man,” began his career as a wrestling professional back in 1983 and retired in 1991.

His legacy transpired when his son, “The Rock” began a career in wrestling and in acting.

The National Wrestling Alliance also released a tweet about “Soul Man.”

“The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of Rocky Johnson. His legacy stretches across every promotion. He was a champion everywhere he went including holding the NWA Georgia Championship. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family,” National Wrestling Alliance wrote in its tweet.

