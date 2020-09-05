Roy Horn, of Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy, dies from coronavirus complications

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement.

LAS VEGAS — Roy Horn, of famous Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy, has died of coronavirus, according to his publicist. He was 75.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

The German magicians started performing in Las Vegas in 1967 and moved to The Mirage in 1989 for a multi-million dollar performance -- replete with their famous white tigers -- for 14 years.

Horn was attacked by one of those tigers in October 2003, but survived despite severe injuries.

They returned to the stage in February 2009 for what was billed as their one and only comeback performance, to raise funds for a new rehabilitation center.