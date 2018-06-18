Fans are still buzzing about this weekend's Denver Comic Con, which featured dozens of stars from movie, television, comic book and video game culture.

Stars from "Stranger Things," "The Walking Dead," "Doctor Who," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Star Wars" and more were on hand for autographs and photos.

However, one photo in particular from Denver Comic Con is delighting the internet most of all.

Reddit user twoforjoy posted a photo from her meet-and-greet with Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Twoforjoy writes, "I told my husband I wanted a picture alone with Jason Momoa, but he wasn't comfortable with that."

Here's how it turned out:

The strapping Momoa is known for starring in "Justice League," "Game of Thrones," "Conan the Barbarian" and the Netflix series "Frontier."

Momoa's "Aquaman" arrives in theaters in November.

Check out the current cover of Entertainment Weekly:

Ready to dive in? We have an exclusive first look at #JasonMomoa’s #Aquaman! Go inside the ambitious attempt to bring a former pop culture punchline to the big screen: https://t.co/xK1aNHqf7r pic.twitter.com/KNpsbgtYVn — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 14, 2018

