Special 'Welcome to Night Vale' live performance coming to Virginia Beach

Whether you love the podcast and never miss it, or whether you've never heard it but you're interested, The Haunting of Night Vale will be something new and special.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The spooky "Welcome to Night Vale" podcast team is coming to Virginia Beach next March.

The twice-monthly recording tells the (fictional) otherworldly story of the desert town, Night Vale.

The podcast shares community updates, local weather, announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police and digs into everything from Night Vale's mysterious lights in the night sky to its dark hooded figures.

"Cecil and Carlos are building a new house for themselves, but strange occurrences and ghostly encounters are plaguing the construction process. It's probably nothing. After all, how could a house be haunted before it's even done being built?" the Sandler Center teased.

Whether you love the podcast and never miss it, or whether you've never heard it but you're interested, The Haunting of Night Vale will be something new and special.

It's a performance that hasn't been recorded, and it won't be. It's specially created to incorporate a live audience.