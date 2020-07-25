Heavily armed militia NFAC join protesters in downtown Louisville calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, AG responds

Dressed in all black, carrying assault rifles, the militia marched from Baxter Park to Metro Hall where Grandmaster Jay gave speech demanding justice for Breonna.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Georgia-based Black militia NFAC, which stands for "Not F**king Around Coalition” came to demand justice for Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed on March 13.

Dressed in all black and carrying assault rifles, the militia marched from Baxter Park in the Russell neighborhood to Metro Hall, where leader Grandmaster Jay gave his speech and demands.

Prior to the march three members of the group was injured at the park when a gun accidentally fired. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) confirmed the shooting as accidental but also warned that it could have been worse.

During his speech in front of Metro Hall, the group spokesperson Grandmaster Jay warned the Attorney General to get to a decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Members of the group met with Attorney General Daniel Cameron earlier this week. Saturday's march was part two of their process, the group confirms.

Grandmaster Jay tells WHAS11 he gave the Attorney General four weeks to get to a decision or the NFAC may come back to Louisville.

The Attorney General's Office released this statement Saturday:

"As was confirmed earlier this week, the conversation between Grand Master Jay, Metro Council President David James, and the Attorney General was productive. The Attorney General reiterated his commitment to a thorough and independent investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor, but he did not comment on any specifics related to the timeline of the investigation."

In preparation for the militia groups LMPD blocked streets and put up barricades to keep them apart.

Other than the accidental shooting, the demonstrations and crowds remained peaceful. Counter-protesters, the Three Percenters were also in Louisville to support both sides they said.

BLOG Timeline of Events

6:30 p.m. - Metro Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the accidental shooting at Baxter Park, leaving three people injured Saturday.

The incident happened at the NFAC staging area where investigators said the individual was a participant in the march.

Police are saying they made five arrests during demonstrations but did not receive any reports of violence or damage and said the event remained largely peaceful.

“It has been a tension-filled day for all of us. For the most part, we’ve seen peaceful protests. However, we experienced a lot of violence and chaos from those hiding behind the right to peacefully assemble and using it as a platform to tear up and destroy our city,” Deputy Chief LaVita Chavous said.

Police said they support people’s right to protest and that they were there to protect people on both sides but ask that demonstrators respect the legal process.

5:25 p.m. Kentucky Attorney General Office releases statement.

"As was confirmed earlier this week, the conversation between Grand Master Jay, Metro Council President David James, and the Attorney General was productive. The Attorney General reiterated his commitment to a thorough and independent investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor, but he did not comment on any specifics related to the timeline of the investigation."

5:00 p.m. - Louisville fire announce update coming at 5:15 p.m. involving events from the day so far.

4:45 p.m. - The NFAC leaves, march back to Baxter Park in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

2:00 p.m. - Protesters march and chants Breonna Taylor, justice for Breonna.

1:30 p.m. - NFAC prepares to move into downtown Louisville to join protesters at Jefferson Square Park.

1:00 p.m. - Gunshots reported in NFAC staging area. WHAS11 confirms 3 injured.

Noon - Black militia group (NFAC) assembles in Baxter Park

11:00 a.m.- LMPD put up barricades, block streets

10:30 a.m. - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers try to get counterprotesters to move to areas so they can block streets.

10:00 a.m. - III% militia group, counterprotesters live on social media from downtown Louisville.

9 a.m. - Police start blocking off streets in downtown Louisville in preparation for protests, counter-protests.

PHOTOS | NFAC militia group joins justice for Breonna Taylor protesters in downtown Louisville 1/48

2/48

3/48

4/48

5/48

6/48

7/48

8/48

9/48

10/48

11/48

12/48

13/48

14/48

15/48

16/48

17/48

18/48

19/48

20/48

21/48

22/48

23/48

24/48

25/48

26/48

27/48

28/48

29/48

30/48

31/48

32/48

33/48

34/48

35/48

36/48

37/48

38/48

39/48

40/48

41/48

42/48

43/48

44/48

45/48

46/48

47/48

48/48 1 / 48

Glossary

Black militia group NFAC stands for: Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC)

III% is Three percenters, a far-right militia group

LMPD - Louisville Metro Police Department

The Louisville Metro Police Department has closed multiple roads around Jefferson Square Park:

Jefferson Street between 4th and 7th streets

Liberty Street between 5th and 7th streets

5th Street between Market Street and Muhammad Ali

6th Street between Market and Liberty streets.

Parking is prohibited on streets surrounding Jefferson Square Park.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.