Extended benefits program in Virginia set to end Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Extended unemployment benefits in Virginia are set to end this Saturday, the Virginia Employment Commission announced on its website.

VEC said it was informed by the U.S. Department of Labor that payment of extended benefits (EB) will no longer be authorized after the claim for the week ending Saturday, Nov. 21.

According to VEC's website, you may have a balance of EB weeks remaining on your monetary determination, but no EB benefits can be paid after the week ending Nov. 21.