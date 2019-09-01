As paychecks stop for furloughed federal workers, Fairfax County Public Schools are throwing out new opportunity to bring in some cash with substitute teaching.

FCPS will hold a hiring event for furloughed federal employees interested in substitute teaching positions on Friday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the FCPS Administration Center at 8115 Gatehouse Road in Falls Church, Va.

"The Fairfax County School Board and I know there are many talented people in our community who work for the federal government. We want to show support for federal employees who have been furloughed and may be looking for work during the partial shutdown. There is always a need for substitute teachers, and we pledge to work with qualified people to expedite their hiring," Superintendent Scott Brabrand said on the FCPS website.

FCPS also said on its website that it will support families affected by the current partial federal government shutdown, continuing its current practice of ensuring that no FCPS student goes hungry.

Unpaid balances will be allowed to accrue as breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students regardless of ability to pay or temporary financial circumstances. FCPS pledges that there will be no "lunch shaming" if a student cannot pay.

Those interested in substitute teaching should complete an application for employment. Those planning to attend the hiring event should complete the Eventbrite registration and go the the FCPS website for more information.