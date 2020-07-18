Three church members were injured. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler was part of the arrest and helped subdue the suspect. He was also injured.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A stabbing at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia, left multiple people injured after a person in a group event at the church allegedly went after the pastor who was in charge of the bible study.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. and two members of the church stepped in the way of the attacker who was going after the pastor, said the Fairfax County Police Department and Grace Covenant.

The members who came to the aid of the pastor, and the pastor themself, were the people who were injured. One of the church members and the pastor were the two taken to Reston Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

One of the members who came to the pastor's aid did not have to go to the hospital for their injuries, which were minor.

Fairfax Police did confirm that Chief Edwin C. Roessler helped subdue the suspect. He also suffered minor injuries when he helped subdue the person.

"We are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening. Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time," said Brett Fuller of Grace Covenant Church.

The stabbing occurred on the same day the church held a special class/bible study for churchgoers.

"People who are baptized, people who want to become members and people who want to strengthen their faith are offered these classes," said member Catherine McGuire. "They talk about biblical foundations and what the church stands upon. It gives opportunities for people to share their coming to faith or their interests in the gospel.”

After learning of the developments, news of the crime was tough to believe for members of the church who spoke to WUSA9.

"The people are very friendly and very nice, especially the pastor," said one woman. "It’s really scary. This doesn’t have to happen in church. This is my congregation and I’m very sad.”

Other members thanked the police officer for stepping in to help during the crime.

"He put himself in the way of harm in order to protect people and do his job," said McGuire.

Grace Covenant Church is in the 4600 block of Brookfield Corp Drive in the Chantilly area of the county.

The name of the victims or the alleged stabber is not known at this time, but WUSA9 will provide more information as it continues to come in.

