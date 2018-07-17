The Homestead Resort is such a peaceful place. Who knew there were birds of prey lingering. Not to worry, they're well trained.

We were fortunate to go to a lesson on falconry. Falcony is when birds of prey hunt for food. Back in the day, the birds would bring back their catch and you would trade them a smaller piece of meat for that catch. They were go for that and you would have dinner.

The Homestead has two falcons, three hawks and one very large owl. Remington, a female Harris hawk was the most hungry so she came out with trainer Linda Spence.

What a show Remington put on. You learn really quickly that the trainer and the bird are not friends. The birds of prey only see the trainer as an easy food source.

What a thrill we had watching Remington satisfy her appetite.

