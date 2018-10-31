WASHINGTON (AP) - The mothers of two men killed by a toxic paint stripper have taken a first step toward suing the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to take quick action to remove the product from the market.

EPA pledged in May to act quickly on a final rule on methylene chloride after then-Administrator Scott Pruitt met with families of men who died while using the solvent. The Obama administration had prosed banning most uses of it.

Pruitt's EPA didn't indicate what a final rule might look like.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the solvent poses "extreme hazards."

The mothers joined environmental groups and worker- and public-health organizations Wednesday in serving notice of intent to sue EPA.

EPA spokeswoman Molly Block says the agency is still working on the regulation.

