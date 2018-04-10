WILLIAMSON, Ga. -- Family and friends gathered Thursday afternoon to say goodbye to Dylan Thomas.

The Pike County High School football player died at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday from injuries sustained during Friday night's game against Peach County High School.

His funeral is being held at Thursday at Oak Hill Baptist Church, which is located at 100 Lakeside Drive in Williamson. To say farewell, his family asked all football players - regardless of their school - to wear their jerseys to the service.

People are also using social media to also send final wishes to Dylan.

READ | Funeral announced for Pike County teen who died after football injury

The Georgia High School Association said videos shows Dylan falling during a play in the third quarter, and then he reported a problem with feeling in his leg after the fall.

ADDITIONAL LINKS |

PHOTOS: Dylan Thomas' Funeral

© 2018 WXIA