VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of Jiansheng Chen has filed a civil suit against his accused killer.

On January 25, Wenren Chen and Ziu Yu Zheng, represented by John Fletcher, filed a civil suit in Virginia Beach Circuit Court against Johnathan Cromwell, Citywide Protection Services and River Walk Community Association.

The family is suing for $5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Cromwell, who was employed by Citywide Protection Services to patrol the River Walk Community, is charged with first-degree murder in Chen's death.

In January 2017, Jiansheng Chen was playing "Pokemon Go" while parked at River Walk Community when Cromwell shot and killed him.

Cromwell's attorneys have claimed he acted in self-defense since the beginning of the trial.