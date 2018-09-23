TONAWANDA, N.Y. - The family of Ahmed Umar tell 2 On Your Side they want justice for his death.

"Ahmed Umar's death was a crime," said Khalid Hadrami, Umar's brother-in-law, who spoke for the family. "It was avoidable."

Umar is the jet skier who died last month and whose body was missing for a week and a half.

"It's just hard for us right now," Umar's son, Abdulla told 2 On Your Side video journalist Nathan Krug. Abdulla and his uncle spoke for the family Saturday. They buried Ahmed Umar Friday after getting his remains from the medical examiner on Thursday.

"The loss is a great loss to this family," said Hadrami. "He was a great father. He was only 51...many years to go. And yeah, if it wasn't for the community and his colleagues and friends...it would have been a harder loss."

Abdulla describes his father as a family man who enjoyed outdoor activities, "He wanted to give us what his father didn't give him and his family...adventure...taking us to Allegeny State Park, Letchworth...it didn't matter if he had to work the next day in the morning. He used to be with us. He used to take us out every single day, just enjoy time with us. and be with the family."

Umar was the father of 8 children.

The family says they have had great support from the community, from Umar's friends and from his coworkers at GM where he worked for more than 20 years.

Hadrami reiterated the family's thanks a number of times during the interview, "The support that the family is getting is overwhelming, is unbelievable, and we're so thankful for all the cards and donations that people have given. We thank them. Words can't describe how much they appreciate it. We can only say thank you. Thank you."

On August 26, Umar went jet skiing with his 8 year-old daughter near Niawanda Park. City of Tonawanda Police believe a large wake threw Umar and the child from the jet ski and they were hit by a 45-foot boat.

His daughter was rescued and treated for an injured foot, but it would be a week and a half before Umar would be found.

Most of his body was recovered on September 1 by Niagara County Sheriff's Office Marine Division. Police say Umar's mangled remains were found on the shoreline of the Niagara river, in Niagara Falls, across from Navy Island. They were transported to the medical examiner's office where we're told DNA analysis confirmed his identity.

It was the family that first told 2 On Your Side about the condition of his body, "If any other parts are discovered, then we'll have to make arrangements for those parts."

The family says they're frustrated that they haven't had any updates about the investigation of the crash.

"Anytime we go to their department or make a quick phone call," Abdulla Umar explained, "they're not responding to our questions."

"We want the truth," added Hadrami. "We want to know exactly what happened at that time...just so we can know how Ahmed's last moments were, and get recompense as well for the family. I think they deserve that."

We reached out to the City of Tonawanda Police Department and their spokesperson, Capt. Fred Foels tells 2 On Your Side they have been in contact with the family.

In terms of the investigation, Foels says they're still trying to piece together what happened from the evidence they have and what's still coming in.

On the day of the incident, the driver of the boat apparently agreed to a breathalyzer test which showed he had not been drinking. Investigators impounded the boat and the jet ski. Statements were taken from people on the boat. Witnesses are still coming forward who claim they saw what happened from the shore.

As for cause of death, Foels believes it's hard to say when a determination can be made considering the condition of the remains.

