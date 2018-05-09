WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WVEC) — The fan-favorite Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts are making a triumphant return!

On the first Friday of every month, starting September 7, the mouth-watering doughnuts will be brought back at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the United States and Canada.

“We heard our fans loud and clear and they told us they want more Chocolate Glazed Doughnut days,” said Alison Holder, head of US Marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is bringing a new twist to TGIF: TGIC, Thank Goodness It's Chocolate!

