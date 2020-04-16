Farm Bureau buys crops from suffering farmers to give out free to the community

On Wednesday the Farm Bureau in Columbia, Baker, Nassau, Clay, Duval, St Johns counties are stepping in with nearly $30,000 to buy crops from our local farmers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we see milk poured into fields, crops being plowed back into the ground, farmers say they’re enduring a struggle they’ve never anticipated.

As normal buyers like schools, restaurants and theme parks close, many farmers can’t afford to harvest what they’ve already planted.

On Wednesday, the Farm Bureau in Columbia, Baker, Nassau, Clay, Duval and St. Johns counties are stepping in with nearly $30,000 to buy crops from local farmers.

“These are your friends and family, people you go to church with,” said Robert Norman, president of the Baker County Farm Bureau. “It’s important to focus on that.”

Norman said the majority of farmers being helped have ties to the school system.

One of the many farmers on the frontlines of this crisis is Chance Clay, a blueberry farmer in Putnam County.

“It’s very humbling to have them care enough, to have them help come move your produce and put some money in your pocket,” Clay said.

Not only will Clay get some relief during this pandemic, but so will the community. The Farm Bureau will take these crops and give them away for free to the community.

“It will be less fruit that we’ll have to try to move through the markets with them purchasing fruit from us,” Clay said. “It’s less that we have to ship, less that we have to pack. So we just have to get it picked.”

There are ways you can help as well. Norman said make sure when you’re out buying produce that it's local and not from foreign countries. This will keep our farmers' crops steadily moving through the marketplace.

“When they lose the opportunity to make a living, then it’s time for us to step in and give a helping hand,” Norman said.