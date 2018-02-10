Good news fried chicken lovers, a Farm Fresh will be reopening in Portsmouth.

Chris Lee of Virginia Beach has purchased the Farm Fresh located at 4000 Victory Boulevard and plans to keep it a Farm Fresh. Not only will the grocery store be opening in Portsmouth, but he also purchased the stores at 799 Chimney Hill Shopping Center in Virginia Beach and 353 Chatham Drive in Newport News.

The owner of Farm Fresh, SUPERVALU INC, announced in March that it entered into agreements to sell 21 out of 38 Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy locations in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. SUPERVALU INC made deals with Harris Teeter, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division, and Food Lion.

Mark Gross, President and CEO of SUPERVALU, said, “This decision was not taken lightly given the impact on our employees and the communities we serve, but we strongly believe this decision is in the best long-term financial and strategic interest of our business. Our leadership team and board of directors remain committed to taking proactive steps to transform our business and drive stockholder value.”

Chris Lee already operates other independent grocery stores in Virginia: Grand Mart in Virginia Beach and J&J International Market in Woodbridge.

"Having lived here my entire life and currently operating stores in the Hampton Roads area, I'm pleased to have this great opportunity to continue the Farm Fresh brand," said Lee. "As with our other stores, we'll have a strong focus on the fresh departments and offer the products and solutions today’s shoppers require from their local grocer."

