RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that Virginia’s request for a major disaster declaration to speed aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal aid to the Commonwealth for the September 8–21 impacts of Hurricane Florence has been approved.

President Donald Trump approved the aid, and it triggers the release of federal funds to help communities recover. The FEMA funds will provide reimbursement for up to 75 percent of local and state costs incurred as the Commonwealth prepared for and responded to the storm.

“Virginia has been working closely with the president and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to coordinate our response to Hurricane Florence and to seek disaster aid to offset the cost of preparing for and responding to this historic storm,” said Governor Northam. “The award of these funds will allow the Commonwealth to complete our recovery efforts and will help local and state governments to pay for the costs incurred from storm damage and response operations.”

The federal funding will be available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments in Henry, King and Queen, Lancaster, Nelson, Patrick, Pittsylvania, and Russell counties and the independent cities of Newport News, Richmond, and Williamsburg. Other areas may be added at a later date.

Virginia did not qualify for Individual Assistance for Hurricane Florence. For federal individual disaster assistance (IA) to become available to homeowners and renters, a disaster event must cause widespread, severe damage to a significant number of personal residences, and most damage must have been uninsured.

For more information, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC