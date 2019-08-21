VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An early morning fight at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront ended with one person stabbed and another in custody.

City camera operators notified police of the fight at 1:22 a.m. in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found one victim had been stabbed.

Police arrested 29-year-old Russell C. Driver of Raleigh, North Carolina. He was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

13News Now

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department continue their investigation.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.