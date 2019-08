An early-morning fight at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront ended with one person stabbed and another in custody.

City camera operators notified police of the fight at 1:22 a.m. in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found one victim had been stabbed.

A possible suspect was still at the scene and immediately taken into custody.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department continue their investigation.