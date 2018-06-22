NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Newport News Friday night.

Just after 6 p.m., Newport News Police and Fire Personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Cox Landing in reference to a shooting. According to witnesses, there was a fight between three men.

A short time later, the victim of the fight returned to the area and started firing a gun. One of the men from earlier returned fire, hitting the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

