WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Williamsburg is underway, and 13News Now got the details of the annual attraction.
This year celebrates 20 years of fears, and a New Era of Terror has been brought to the amusement park.
New evil in 2018 includes:
- 3 Haunted Houses - 7 total
- 5 Bars - 6 total
- 2 Terror-tories - 6 total
- 2 Party Zones
- 1 No Escape (Escape Room Experience) - 2 total
Thursday's tour included a look at Vault XX, a house in honor of the twenty-year anniversary of the attraction, and Demented Dimensions, a maze where an odd, new world awaits.
Busch Gardens' also released a shocking look into its newest haunted house, Dystopia. It's a horrifying futuristic post-apocalyptic world where a new order has risen. In the new system, guests have a choice – join or be forgotten.
A teaser for the haunted house was released on the park's Facebook page:
More frightening features newly released includes the Haunting Hour in Oktoberfest, where all the haunts will be unleashed. Coaster Creepers will also be climbing aboard the world-class coasters, riding with and scaring unsuspecting guests.
Busch Gardens will also have five new bars throughout the park where guests can sip some ghoulish concoctions.
The five new bars:
- Chaos Cocktails
- Last Call XX
- Jack’s Nightcap
- Restless Spirits
- Control Lab at Inoculation Station
Party zones with pulse-pounding music mixed by out-of-this-world DJs will be located in France and Italy.
The terror begins after 6 p.m. on select days through October 28.
Click here for more information about Howl-O-Scream.
